The rape took place in 1981 in a park in Syracuse, NY, and was described in crude detail in a memoir published nearly 20 years after it happened, as the man convicted of the crime struggled to rebuild his life after his release from prison.

The book, titled “Lucky”, marked the beginning of the career of author Alice Sebold, who later gained international acclaim for her novel, The Lovely Bones, which focused on sexual harassment and sold millions of copies.

Anthony J. The man convicted of the Broadwater attack had always said he was innocent. On Monday, he was acquitted, as a state judge, his defense attorney and Onondaga County District Attorney admitted that the case against him was extremely flawed.

“It’s going to be a big day,” Mr. Broadwater, 61, said in an interview Tuesday, reminded him of years of stigma and isolation as a registered sex offender.