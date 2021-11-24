Man Is Exonerated in Rape Case Described in Alice Sebold’s Memoir
The rape took place in 1981 in a park in Syracuse, NY, and was described in crude detail in a memoir published nearly 20 years after it happened, as the man convicted of the crime struggled to rebuild his life after his release from prison.
The book, titled “Lucky”, marked the beginning of the career of author Alice Sebold, who later gained international acclaim for her novel, The Lovely Bones, which focused on sexual harassment and sold millions of copies.
Anthony J. The man convicted of the Broadwater attack had always said he was innocent. On Monday, he was acquitted, as a state judge, his defense attorney and Onondaga County District Attorney admitted that the case against him was extremely flawed.
“It’s going to be a big day,” Mr. Broadwater, 61, said in an interview Tuesday, reminded him of years of stigma and isolation as a registered sex offender.
After spending 16 years in prison, he got married and applied for a job, but was turned away because of his convictions.
“On my two hands, I can count the people who allowed me their homes and meals and I can’t go beyond 10,” he said. “It’s very traumatic for me.”
The attack took place while Ms. Sebold was a freshman at Syracuse University. In her memoir, published in 1999, she immediately told campus security about the attack and how she approached the police.
After gathering evidence from the rape kit, she told police the characteristics of her assailant, but the resulting composite sketch was not like his, she wrote.
Mr Broadwater was arrested five months later when Ms Sebold took him off the street and contacted police, who may have seen her attacker.
But she identified a different man in the police lineup as her attacker. In her memoirs, she writes that Mr. Broadwater and the man next to him looked alike, and moments after she made her choice, she felt she had chosen the wrong man. She later identified Mr Broadwater in court.
Ms. Sebold used a fictional name for Mr. Broadwater in her memoirs, calling him Gregory Madison.
In his motion to quash the conviction, the defense counsel J.P. David Hammond and Melissa K. Schwartz writes that the case relies solely on Ms. Sebold’s courtroom, Mr. Broadwater’s identity, and the current notorious method of micro-case analysis.
He also argued that the plaintiff’s misconduct during the police lineup was a factor – that the plaintiff lied to Ms. Sebold that Mr. Broadwater and his neighbor were friends who had deliberately joined the lineup to deceive her – and that it was inaccurate on Ms. Sebold’s subsequent testimony. The effect was felt.
Onondaga County District Attorney William J. Fitzpatrick was involved in the acquittal movement, noting that the identities of strangers, especially witnesses crossing ethnic lines, are often unreliable. Ms. Sebold is white and Mr. Broadwater is black.
“I am not going to insult this action by saying ‘I’m sorry,'” he said. Fitzpatrick told the court Monday. “So it doesn’t cut it. That should never have happened. “
State Supreme Court Justice Gordon J. Coffey agreed and overturned Mr. Broadwater’s first-degree rape and five related charges. He will no longer be classified as a sex offender.
A spokeswoman for Scribner, which publishes “Lucky”, said Ms Sebold had not commented on the decision. A spokesman said the publisher had no plans to update the text.
The planned film adaptation of “Lucky” played a role in raising suspicions about the lawsuit against Mr. Broadwater.
Timothy Musiante was working as the executive producer of the adaptation of “Lucky”, but earlier this year he began to question the story of the film, as he noticed a discrepancy between the memoir and the script.
“I began to have some doubts, not about the story that Alice told about her assault, which was tragic, but about the other part of her book about the trial, which did not hang together,” Mr. Musiente said in an interview.
Mr. Mukiante said he quit production in June because of his doubts about the case and how it was being portrayed.
He hired a private investigator, Dan Myers, who served 20 years in the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and retired as a detective in 2020, examining the evidence against Mr. Broadwater and confirming Mr. Broadwater’s innocence.
Mr Myers instructed them to bring the evidence they had gathered to a lawyer and recommended it to Mr Hammond, who reviewed the investigation and agreed it was a strong case. At the same time, Mr. Broadwater decided to hire Mr. Hammond based on the recommendation of another local lawyer.
Mr Broadwater, who was released in 1998, was trying to get a lawyer to prove his innocence and was saving money.
He said he and his wife, Elizabeth, wanted to have children, but he felt they could not tarnish his faith.
Mr Broadwater recalled that he had just returned home to Syracuse after serving in the Marine Corps in California when he was arrested. He was 20 at the time.
He said he had gone home because his father was ill. His father fell ill during the trial and died shortly after Mr Broadwater was sent to prison.
“I just hope and pray that maybe Ms. Sebold will come forward and say, ‘Hey, I made a serious mistake’ and forgive me,” Mr. Broadwater said.
“I feel sorry for her,” he said. “But she was wrong.”
Sheilagh McNeil Contributed to research.
