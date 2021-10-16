Man Killed at Singhu Border: Aman Chopra questioned Pushpendra Singh, Farmer leader started taking the name of PM Modi

During the debate on the killing of a person on the Singhu border, farmer leader Pushpendra Singh also raised questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, accused of Lakhimpur violence.

A serious case of hanging of a dead body after killing a youth has come to light near the platform of Kisan Andolan on the Singhu border of Delhi. The United Kisan Morcha has denied any involvement in this, saying that they have no relation with the deceased and Nihang Sikhs. Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewala has alleged that Nihang Sikhs are behind the murder of the youth. The United Kisan Morcha is also claiming that the Nihang group has claimed the responsibility of the murder. During the TV debate on this issue, farmer leader Pushpendra Singh also raised questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, accused of Lakhimpur violence.

In News18 India’s debate show ‘Desh Nahi Jhunjhun Deng’, anchor Aman Chopra said, ‘Uttar gaye bakkal, reaction to action? Lakhbir, Dalit…lynched… lynched, beaten… hanged by cutting off his arms and legs. In the name of the movement, Singhu was made Syria. Talibani…are butchers. The former DGP of Uttar Pradesh is asking the question that if someone enters your house and kills someone, then it is your responsibility.

In response, Pushpendra Singh said, ‘They have said that everyone is involved in the agitators. The Minister of State for Home Affairs has done the work of crushing DGP sir, is the Prime Minister’s involvement in this or not? You tell me this.’

Interrupting him, Aman Chopra again asked, ‘You tell this, have you taken revenge? If you are going to Lakhimpur again and again, then you tell me that you have cut off your hands and feet because of revenge?’

In response, the farmer leader said, ‘After asking the question, let me answer it. I am saying this involvement… The person who is sitting in the cabinet is saying that I will see in two minutes, the one who shows the thumb to the farmers, has his jeep, he is crushed, his son is arrested, his If there is involvement, will the Prime Minister and the entire cabinet be involved or not?’