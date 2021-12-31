World

Man Knocks Stack Of Milk Crates Onto Woman Leaving Manhattan Shop – Gadget Clock

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Man Knocks Stack Of Milk Crates Onto Woman Leaving Manhattan Shop – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Man Knocks Stack Of Milk Crates Onto Woman Leaving Manhattan Shop – Gadget Clock

Man Knocks Stack Of Milk Crates Onto Woman Leaving Manhattan Shop – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video from police shows a bizarre attack in Manhattan.

Surveillance video from Wednesday morning outside a shop on Lexington Avenue shows a man knocking a stack of milk crates onto a woman.

Times Square Ready For Another Smaller New Year’s Eve Celebration, New York COVID Cases Continue To Rise

According to police, the woman, 52, walked away with some swelling to her head.

New Year’s Eve Street Closures Take Effect In Midtown

Police are searching for the suspect.

Hundreds Of Homes Destroyed In Colorado Wildfires

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.


#Man #Knocks #Stack #Milk #Crates #Woman #Leaving #Manhattan #Shop #CBS #York

READ Also  Speaker Pelosi delays vote on infrastructure bill

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment