Man Lied About Meals On Wheels Delivery To Rob 81-Year-Old Woman – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed an 81-year-old woman by posing as a Meals on Wheels delivery worker at her Bronx apartment.

It happened at a building near Intervale Avenue and East 167th Street on Nov. 30 around 10:30 a.m.

AdeoluI lesanmi, 28, Reported Missing In Harlem

According to police, the man knocked on the woman’s door and said, “Meals on wheels.”

When the woman opened the door, he allegedly pushed his way inside and stole the woman’s purse.

Dawn Peterson, Mother Of 2, Shot To Death Outside Jamaica, Queens Home

The suspect left the apartment and the woman was not hurt, police said.

The man police are looking for is believed to be in his 20s.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black mask, a black hooded sweater, a turquoise and pink jacket, dark-colored pants and gray sneakers.

Radio City Rockettes Cancel Friday Performances Due To COVID Among Production

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.