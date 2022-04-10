Man made anti-Semitic remarks before violent rampage, carjacking in New Jersey



LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) — The Anti-Defamation League is speaking out after police say a man in New Jersey carjacked a vehicle and went on a violent rampage.

The ADL is saying the suspect made anti-Semitic remarks.

Dion Marsh, 27, is now charged with three counts of attempted murder, carjacking and bias intimidation.

Police say Marsh assaulted a driver and stole his car Friday in Lakewood.

Hours later, he allegedly struck a pedestrian in Lakewood, stabbed another man in the chest, and then hit another pedestrian in Jackson.

Two of the victims are in critical condition – the other is listed as stable.

The ADL says the victim who was stabbed is an Orthodox Jewish man and commended law enforcement for charging the subject with bias intimidation – among other charges.

