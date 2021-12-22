Man made jeep out of jugaad, shared VIDEO and said, Anand Mahindra will not be allowed to walk on the road, I will give Bolero

A man from Maharashtra has made a jeep out of scrap metal. When the video of this Jeep reached Anand Mahindra, he was very impressed by it. He has promised to give Bolero to the person.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is very active on social media. His tweets and helping style always remain in discussions. Anand Mahindra has again offered similar help to a person. When the video of a jeep made by scrap of a man reached him, he has offered to give him a Bolero.

Actually a person from Maharashtra has made a jeep from scrap metal. The man’s name is Dattatreya Lohar and he has made this jeep to fulfill the wish of his son. When Anand Mahindra showed the video of this jeep, he was very impressed with it. Sharing this video on his Twitter account, he has offered to give Mahindra company’s car Bolero.

Sharing the video, he wrote- “This obviously doesn’t match any rules, but I will never stop admiring the ingenuity and ‘more than less’ abilities of our people”.

Local authorities will sooner or later stop him from plying the vehicle since it flouts regulations. I’ll personally offer him a Bolero in exchange. His creation can be displayed at MahindraResearchValley to inspire us, since ‘resourcefulness’ means doing more with less resources https://t.co/mibZTGjMPp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 22, 2021

After this another tweet was done by Anand Mahindra. In it, he wrote that the local authorities will sooner or later stop him from driving as it violates the rules. I am personally offering the Bolero in lieu of this Jeep. To inspire us, this Jeep of his can be displayed at Mahindra Research Valley.

This 45-second video shows Dattatreya Lohar, a blacksmith from Devarashtra village in Maharashtra. According to the information received, this vehicle has been made by spending only 60 thousand rupees. This car starts with kick.

Anand Mahindra is known to be a fan of innovative things. This is not the first time he has offered help appreciating such actions. Even before this, he has been fascinated by seeing such engineering work and has been helping people.