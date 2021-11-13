Man Pardoned After Spending 24 Years in Prison for Murder
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Friday acquitted a man who had spent more than 24 years in prison for murder before a judge overturned his sentence in 2019 after a key witness found his testimony “completely fabricated.”
The pardon for Montoya Donte Sharp paved the way for him to receive compensation from the state, following protests outside the governor’s residence by prominent clergy and others in support of Mr Sharp.
Mr Charles, 46, said in an interview on Friday: “It’s been a long time coming. “My name is clear and my family and I can move on. And I can move on to the next stage of my life, which is to help others who are still behind me. ”
In 1995, Mr. Sharp was convicted of the murder of George Radcliffe and sentenced to life in prison, who was found dead in his pickup truck on February 11, 1994 in Greenville, NC.
During the trial, Charlene Johnson, aged 15, testified that she saw Mr. Sharp, a black man, and Mr. Radcliffe, a blonde, arguing over a drug deal. Sharp’s lawyer Theresa A. Newman was co-director of the Wrongful Convictions Clinic at the Duke University School of Law.
Ms. Johnson testified that Mr. Sharp and another man put Mr. Radcliffe in the truck, knocked him over an empty space and threw the key, Miss Newman said.
Ms. Johnson revoked her testimony a few weeks later, and Mr. Sharp tried to have her sentence overturned by the courts until 2019, when a Superior Court judge in Pitt County, NC, held two explicit hearings dismissing the case.
Following the second hearing, on August 22, 2019, Judge G. Brian Collins Jr. found that if the trial was reopened, Ms. Johnson would testify that “she was not present at the shooting and that her testimony was based entirely on what she saw on television and what investigators told her.”
Judge Collins also found that the medical examiner who testified in the case, Dr. Mary Giland learned of Ms. Johnson’s testimony “only after the trial.” If Dr. Gilliland was again called to testify at trial, but the judge found that she would testify that the initial description of Ms. Johnson’s shooting was “medically and scientifically impossible.”
Mr Radcliffe was shot in the arm, and Ms Johnson’s description of the confrontation “did not match the bullet fired from the body,” Ms Newman said.
Judge Collins overturned Mr. Sharp’s sentence, released him from prison, and approved his proposal for a new trial.
On the same day, the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office dismissed Mr. Sharpe’s murder charge and refused to retry the case on the grounds that there was not enough evidence to prove it beyond reasonable doubt.
Mr Sharp then spent the next two years fighting for amnesty, Ms Newman said, before Mr Cooper approved it on Friday.
“I have carefully reviewed the case of Montoya Donte Sharp and have pardoned him,” Mr Cooper, a Democrat, said in a statement. “Mr. Sharp and others who have been wrongfully convicted deserve full and public acceptance of the injustice.”
Ms. Newman said the waiver would allow Mr. Sharpe to petition the state for च्या 750,000 to $ 50,000 in damages each year for wrongful imprisonment – the maximum Mr. Sharp could receive for 24 years in prison.
Mr Sharp said his faith in God, his lawyer, the pastor who supported him and his mother, gave him the strength to resist the plaintiff’s pressure to accept the plea bargains that led to his release. From prison.
“It simply came to our notice then. “I’m still there, probably.”
Here A rally On Friday outside the governor’s mansion, the Rev. Dr. William J. The pastor of Barber II, North Carolina, celebrated Mr. Sharp’s apology with “tremendous, overwhelming news” and asked attendees to reflect on all who fought for Mr. Sharp all year round.
“It was a family victory,” said Dr. Mr. Sharp deserves special appreciation, Barber said.
“He has more courage than any man sitting in that governor’s office – or woman – and more than anyone sitting in the state legislature,” he said. Said the barber.
Mr. Sharp said he hopes to use the apology to fight for others who have been wrongly convicted and are trying to clear their names.
“I know there are more cases like mine because the system is not perfect,” he said. “We can change the system and my case is just one step for me and will help change the system.”
