Man Pardoned After Spending 24 Years in Prison for Murder

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Friday acquitted a man who had spent more than 24 years in prison for murder before a judge overturned his sentence in 2019 after a key witness found his testimony “completely fabricated.”

The pardon for Montoya Donte Sharp paved the way for him to receive compensation from the state, following protests outside the governor’s residence by prominent clergy and others in support of Mr Sharp.

Mr Charles, 46, said in an interview on Friday: “It’s been a long time coming. “My name is clear and my family and I can move on. And I can move on to the next stage of my life, which is to help others who are still behind me. ”

In 1995, Mr. Sharp was convicted of the murder of George Radcliffe and sentenced to life in prison, who was found dead in his pickup truck on February 11, 1994 in Greenville, NC.