man posing young girl promising work in shah rukh khan films arrested

New Delhi. Seeing the limelight of Bollywood film industry, many people come to the city of Mumbai to try their luck. Because this city of Maya has taken many small artists to high places. But it is not necessary that everyone should have such a position. In such a situation, many fraudulent people take advantage of these gullible people and do wrong with them. Recently, a person doing similar work was arrested from Dadar.

GRP has rescued a 17-year-old who was trafficked from Palashipara, West Bengal to Mumbai with promise of providing roles in films with Shah Rukh Khan. The man, who lured the girl by posing as an event manager on social media, has been arrested: Dnyaneshwar Katkar, SI, Dadar GRP pic.twitter.com/zJnGfd6tJg — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

man trafficking girls

According to the information received, this arrested person used to traffic innocent girls on the pretext of getting them work in films. This man had earlier described himself as the event manager on social media and used to bluff girls to get work in Shah Rukh Khan’s film.

Police arrested in Mumbai

‘GRP Police has rescued a 17-year-old girl who was brought to Mumbai from Palashipara in West Bengal on the pretext of getting this man to work in Shah Rukh Khan’s film. Which has been caught by the police in Mumbai.

Shahrukh will soon be seen in this film

Let us tell you that this type of business is increasing very fast, where black works have been carried out with innocent people on the pretext of getting them to work in a big film or by taking the names of big stars. The name of Shah Rukh Khan has been used by this person who was caught. Talking about the work front, King Khan will soon make a comeback at the box office through the film Pathan.