Man reportedly hits two police cars during chase in Mohawk





MOHAWK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested after leading police on a chase and allegedly striking two police vehicles. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Zigon, 29, of Cherry Valley was arrested on December 21.

Around 7 a.m. that morning, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to a car chase by the Canajoharie Police Department. The pursuit had left the village and was traveling east on State Highway 5 into Mohawk.

During the incident, police said Zigon intentionally struck two Sheriff’s Office vehicles before entering a ditch and becoming disabled. Zigon then lead police on a brief foot chase before being taken into custody.

Police said Zigon was found in possession of controlled substances including methamphetamine and suboxone. He was also suspected to be impaired by drugs.

Charges

Driving while ability impaired by drugs, two prior convictions (felony)

Aggravated unlicensed operation of motor vehicle in the first degree (felony)

Two counts of criminal mischief in the second degree (felony)

Unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree (misdemanor)

Two counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree (misdemeanor)

Resisting arrest (misdemeanor)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (misdemeanor)

Reckless driving (misdemeanor)

Operate without interlock device (misdemeanor)

Multiple vehicle and traffic law infractions

Zigon was arraigned in Mohawk Town Court and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail due to his status as a two-time felony offender and being charged with new felony offenses. He is scheduled to return to court at a later date.