Man Sentenced to 41 Months for Assaulting Officer in Capitol Riot



During the hearing, the plaintiffs read out a statement from Mr. Fairlamb’s victim, identified as Officer ZB, in a statement, the officer said he still remembers the “fear and apprehension” of being attacked outside the Capitol on January 6 alone. , Calling it the “worst day of his career.”

In court documents filed last week, prosecutors noted that Mr. Fairlamb’s misconduct continued after January 6. Two days later, he said, he released a video threatening further violence, saying, “They pinned the grenade and the blackout was coming.”

Subsequently, when FBI agents attempted to interview him, prosecutors said he wrote on social media that he would return to the Capitol.

In his own court documents, Shri. Fairlamb’s lawyer, Harley Brett, wrote that his client had expressed “remorse” and “extreme shame” in September when he sat down to discuss his case with prosecutors and investigators. In both online and post-January 6 online posts, Mr. Fairlamb echoed many aspects of the QAnon conspiracy theory and expressed concern that civil war was taking place. But according to Mr Breit, he has since come to believe he has been “deceived by social media.”

With new arrests beginning almost daily and no sign of an end, a major Capital Assault case is turning to the process of filing a guilty plea and sentencing. At this stage, slightly more than 30 people have been convicted – for the majority of low-level crimes such as illegal conduct and illegal parading in the capital. Most have avoided prison time altogether, receiving house arrest or probation.

Prior to the sentencing of Mr. Fairlamb, the harshest sentence handed down to the defendant on January 6 was a July sentence for a Florida man, Paul Hodgkins, who violated the Senate floor with a pro-Trump banner, and was sentenced to eight months in prison.

On Tuesday night, prosecutors filed documents in court in which he was sentenced to the harshest sentence ever – four years and three months in prison – by Jacob Chanesley, the so-called Quinon Shaman, who pleaded guilty in September to attacking Capital Shirtless and obstructing congressional business. , In a fur hat with horns and with an American flag attached to a spear.