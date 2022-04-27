Man shoots neighbor over parking space, police say: ‘That’s my spot’



A Texas bodybuilder is recovering at a hospital when police say he was shot by another man over a parking space dispute.

On April 19, a man named Nicky Brown was shot by police in Shane Post, Waxhachi, Texas. Police further confirmed that the shooting was centered around a parking space, a press release said.

Shane Post’s wife, Irina Post, witnessed the shooting and explained to the local WFFA that before she was shot, she was waiting for her husband to be dropped off by a colleague in the parking lot outside their townhouse.

“This next spot is the neighbor’s spot, so he parked there to drop Shane off,” says Irina Post, explaining how Brown came out seconds later in a suit and confronted Shane Post about taking his parking space.

Security footage of the incident showed Brown pulling a gun out of his clothing and shooting at Shane Post in the trunk. The post is then seen to stumble and stumble.

Shane shouted to the ground, ‘Stop, stop!’ She was ‘screaming to stop,’ Irina said.

According to an affidavit obtained by the Waxhachi Daily Light, Brown returned to his home and said, “This is my place.”

“Both the suspect and the victim live in the townhome, and they have allocated parking spaces,” explained Waxhachi Police Department Lieutenant Chris Dickinson. “The victim parked in another person’s place, and apparently collided in the past. The victim dragged the suspect to the parking lot to unload some items, and that’s when Brown confronted him.”

Officers were called to the scene and immediately began saving lives until doctors arrived and took Brown into custody. Brown was later released after posting a $ 150,000 bond.

A GoFundMe has raised more than $ 20,000 for Shane Post’s medical expenses as of Wednesday. The bullet stuck to his body and damaged three vital organs.

“The bullet is still in it, and they can’t get it out. It’s very dangerous,” Shane’s mother, Dorothy Post, told the WFFA.

“Shane is always afraid to die,” Irina Waxhachi told the Daily Light. “The only thing she thinks about is that she will never see me or the baby again. She asks the doctors if she will live, and she is afraid to go to sleep because she thinks she will die.”