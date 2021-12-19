Man shot 6 times inside subway station in Brooklyn



EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) — A man was shot six times inside a subway station in Brooklyn.

The shooting took place in East New York at the Grant Avenue Station on Saturday afternoon.

Detectives say the victim is 28 years old. He is currently in stable condition.

The motive of the shooting is unknown.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

