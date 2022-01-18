Man Shot And Critically Injured In Williamsburg – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)— A person was shot Tuesday morning in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in line with police.

It occurred at round 3:30a.m on the nook of Metropolitan Avenue And Wythe Avenue.

Police say a 22-year-old man was sitting in his automobile, when one other automobile got here up and fired pictures.

The person was struck within the head and brought to Bellevue Hospital in important situation.

