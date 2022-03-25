Man shot and killed in Brooklyn – Gadget Clock





Police say it was around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when they discovered a man shot inside a residential building on Bay Parkway in Bensonhurst.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found a 43-year-old man who had been shot in the torso.

EMS brought the man to Maimonides Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.