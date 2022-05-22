Man shot and killed on NYC subway in broad daylight: cops



A 46-year-old man was killed when he was shot on a Manhattan subway prepare Sunday morning, cops stated.

The person, whose title wasn’t instantly launched, was shot on a transferring northbound Q subway close to the Canal Avenue Station round 11:42 a.m., in line with cops. Makes an attempt to resuscitate him have been unsuccessful.

Emergency responders load the taking pictures sufferer into an ambulance. Michael Dalton

The shooter was carrying a grey hoodie that stated “Aeropostale” on it, police sources stated.