Man shot and killed on NYC subway in broad daylight: cops

1 day ago
A 46-year-old man was killed when he was shot on a Manhattan subway prepare Sunday morning, cops stated.

The person, whose title wasn’t instantly launched, was shot on a transferring northbound Q subway close to the Canal Avenue Station round 11:42 a.m., in line with cops. Makes an attempt to resuscitate him have been unsuccessful.

EMTs work on shooting victim.
The person was shot on a northbound Q subway close to the Canal Avenue Station round 11:42 a.m.
EMTs work on shooting victim.
The sufferer’s title wasn’t instantly launched.
EMTs work on shooting victim.
Emergency responders load the taking pictures sufferer into an ambulance.
The shooter was carrying a grey hoodie that stated “Aeropostale” on it, police sources stated.

