Man shot and killed on NYC subway in broad daylight: cops
A 46-year-old man was killed when he was shot on a Manhattan subway prepare Sunday morning, cops stated.
The person, whose title wasn’t instantly launched, was shot on a transferring northbound Q subway close to the Canal Avenue Station round 11:42 a.m., in line with cops. Makes an attempt to resuscitate him have been unsuccessful.
The shooter was carrying a grey hoodie that stated “Aeropostale” on it, police sources stated.
