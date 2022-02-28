Man shot at subway station in Brooklyn, police say
OCEAN HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) — A man was shot at a subway station in Brooklyn, police say.
———-
It happened on the L line near Eastern Parkway and Broadway in Ocean Hill on Sunday night.
It is not clear if the shooting happened on the train or on the platform.
There is no word yet on the victim’s condition, or if police are looking for a shooter.
RELATED | Police searching for man who sexually abused a woman in her Sunset Park apartment building
———-
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
#Man #shot #subway #station #Brooklyn #police
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.