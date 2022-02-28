Man shot at subway station in Brooklyn, police say



OCEAN HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) — A man was shot at a subway station in Brooklyn, police say.

It happened on the L line near Eastern Parkway and Broadway in Ocean Hill on Sunday night.

It is not clear if the shooting happened on the train or on the platform.

There is no word yet on the victim’s condition, or if police are looking for a shooter.

RELATED | Police searching for man who sexually abused a woman in her Sunset Park apartment building

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11605678"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11605678" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> The man followed the woman from the subway station into her apartment building and proceeded to touch himself while making sexual comments towards her

———-

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo