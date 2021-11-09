Man Shot by Kyle Rittenhouse Describes the Encounter on a Kenosha Street



But Mr McGinnis also offered what could be the most important witness to the defense: that he saw Mr Rosenbaum chasing Mr Rittenhouse into a parking lot, hanging on to him and reaching for the barrel of his rifle.

“He threw his speed at the weapon,” Mr McGuinness told the court.

Another prosecution witness, Carian Swart, testified last week that she was Mr. Rosenbaum’s fianc and perhaps the last person close to him to see him alive, gave the jury an account of their relationship and described her grief to him. Were killed.

After she was shot in the morning, she said, she went into the parking lot and saw the mark on the sidewalk where he had been killed.

“I put my hand in it, and my hand got wet with his blood,” she said. “I fell to the ground.”

But Ms. Swart also testified that she agreed with the defense’s assertion that Mr. Rosenbaum had behaved strangely within hours of being killed.

She said that on the day of the shooting, Mr. Rosenbaum was released from the hospital and was taking medication for bipolar disorder and depression. When Mr Rosenbaum visited her at the motel where she was staying, Ms Swart said she had specifically told him not to go to downtown Kenosha, where several nights of unrest had begun. He went somewhere, took a small plastic bag from the hospital, she said.

Jason Lakowski, another prosecution witness and one of the armed men in Kenosha that night intended to defend the property, told the court last week that Mr Rosenbaum was “a goofy idiot” and that Mr Rosenbaum could be in danger. Mr. Rittenhouse erected.

But he also testified that within minutes of the shooting, he saw Mr. Grosscreutz’s pistol lying on the street and emptied his room.

Dan Hinkel Contributed to the report.