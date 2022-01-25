Man shot during dispute in waiting room at Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx



BRONX, New York City (WABC) — One person was shot in the waiting room of a Bronx hospital Tuesday.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. near the entryway to Jacobi Hospital and near the emergency room, where the 35-year-old man was shot in the arm.

Police say the victim was waiting to see a medical professional for a previous injury, and the gunman, wearing all black, was also waiting to see a medical professional for a separate, previous reason.

Authorities say looks were exchanged between the two, and words possibly followed, before the suspect fired four times at the victim.

In surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News, the gunman can be seen firing shots inside the hospital.

The victim was struck once in the left forearm and was rushed into surgery.

The suspect fled the scene.

The nature of their dispute is unknown.

“Earlier this afternoon, an individual walked into the NYC Health + Hospital/Jacobi emergency department and shot another individual who was in the waiting room,” the hospital said in a statement. “This was a cowardly act in a space where New Yorkers come for healing and care. Our health care heroes swiftly took care of the shooting victim and took actions to protect the other patients in the waiting room. Our immediate focus is on caring for the patient and ensuring the safety of our staff. We are working closely with the NYPD as they conduct their investigation.”

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

