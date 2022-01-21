Man shot in leg during robbery in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn



BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) — One other random taking pictures occurred Thursday night this time in the Bensonhurst neighborhood of Brooklyn.The suspect approached a 30-year-old man and demanded money earlier than taking pictures him in the leg, in response to police.

The incident occur in entrance of a residential constructing on 79th Road close to nineteenth Avenue simply earlier than 8:00 p.m.The sufferer was transported to Maimonides Medical Middle the place he is anticipated to outlive.

Police are nonetheless investigating the incident and have made no arrest at the moment.

The suspect was described as in his 30’s and believed to be Hispanic, in response to police.

Anybody with info is requested to name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

