Man shot in the hand during fight over open parking space in Queens



JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) — Police are looking to identify the gunman in a shooting over a parking space in Queens.

Detectives say the suspect shot a 32-year-old man in the hand on Friday during a fight over an open parking spot on 157th Street in Jamaica.

The victim drove himself to the hospital for treatment.

