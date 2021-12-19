Man shot in the hand during fight over open parking space in Queens
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) — Police are looking to identify the gunman in a shooting over a parking space in Queens.
———-
Detectives say the suspect shot a 32-year-old man in the hand on Friday during a fight over an open parking spot on 157th Street in Jamaica.
The victim drove himself to the hospital for treatment.
ALSO READ | Loved ones speak out after teen girl killed by alleged drunk driver on Long Island
———-
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
#Man #shot #hand #fight #open #parking #space #Queens
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.