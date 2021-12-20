Man Shot On Board Moving Subway Train In Brooklyn – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released an image of a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting on a moving subway train in Brooklyn.

A separate photo shows people cowering on the ground moments after shots were fired on an A train Saturday afternoon.

New York State Sets COVID-19 Infection Record For Third Straight Day, With More Than 22,000 Positive Cases

Police said the 28-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect and was shot twice. He was last reported to be in serious but stable condition.

Nonprofit Working To Overcome COVID-19 Challenges To Make Sure Families In Homeless Shelters Get Christmas Gifts

The suspect fled when the train pulled into the Grant Avenue station in East New York.

Parts Of Paterson, N.J. Transformed Into Winter Wonderland

Editor’s note: This story was first published Dec. 18.