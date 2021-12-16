Man Shot To Death In Home Invasion Robbery On Staten Island – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was shot and killed overnight during a home invasion robbery on Staten Island.

The 38-year-old victim was home with his girlfriend when investigators say two suspects broke in through the front door and shot him in the shoulder.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Hinton Street in the Arden Heights section.

The man died at the hospital.

Police are searching for two suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.