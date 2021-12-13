Man Slaps Woman on Subway Platform After Making Anti-Chinese Statement – Gadget Clock





A New York City subway rider was attacked earlier this month in what police are investigating as an anti-Asian hate crime.

The 58-year-old victim was waiting for the train at 174 Street station on Dec. 1 around 6 a.m. when a man approached her, made an anti-Chinese statement and slapped her in the face, according to the NYPD.

Surveillance video at the subway station showed the man striking the woman and she raised her hands up to try to block another strike.

The man eventually left, police said, and the victim suffered minor injuries to her face but refused medical attention. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident and no arrest has been made.