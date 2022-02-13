World

Man Slashed On Subway Platform In Manhattan, Police Searching For Suspect – Gadget Clock

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Man Slashed On Subway Platform In Manhattan, Police Searching For Suspect – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Man Slashed On Subway Platform In Manhattan, Police Searching For Suspect – Gadget Clock

Man Slashed On Subway Platform In Manhattan, Police Searching For Suspect – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was slashed with a razor after he bumped into a stranger on a subway platform in Manhattan.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday at the East 14th Street and Union Square West station.

Many New Yorkers Say They’re Confused When And Where They Still Need To Wear Masks

351 22 Assault 13 Pct TD 4 2 12 22 photo 1 of male ind.

Police say a man was slashed with a razor after he bumped into a stranger on a subway platform in Midtown on Feb. 12, 2022. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

According to police, a 36-year-old man was walking on the southbound Q train platform when he accidentally bumped into another man.

Lunar New Year Celebrations Continue In Chinatown With Dragon Dances

Police say a physical altercation ensued and the stranger slashed the 36-year-old across his earlobe, neck and hand with a razor before boarding a Q train.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his cuts.

New York’s Ukrainian Community Praying For Peace As Reports Of Russian Invasion In Ukraine Ramp Up

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

#Man #Slashed #Subway #Platform #Manhattan #Police #Searching #Suspect #CBS #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  President Biden Will Meet Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment