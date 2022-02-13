Man Slashed On Subway Platform In Manhattan, Police Searching For Suspect – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was slashed with a razor after he bumped into a stranger on a subway platform in Manhattan.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday at the East 14th Street and Union Square West station.

According to police, a 36-year-old man was walking on the southbound Q train platform when he accidentally bumped into another man.

Police say a physical altercation ensued and the stranger slashed the 36-year-old across his earlobe, neck and hand with a razor before boarding a Q train.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his cuts.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.