Man spotted stealing Pride flags from 2 homes in Bloomfield, New Jersey



BLOOMFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) — Police in New Jersey are searching for a thief in a bias incident.

It happened on Monday in the Township of Bloomfield.

A man was spotted grabbing Pride flags from in front of two homes on Parkview Drive and Byrd Avenue.

A ring doorbell camera caught the alleged thief in action.

The Bloomfield Police Department says they are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying this person of interest.

ALSO READ | Mayor Adams’ subway safety plan begins after several violent incidents in NYC

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11586320"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11586320" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> Candace McCowan reports on the new safety plan and recent subway violence.

———-

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Report a correction or typo