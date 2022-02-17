World

Man stabbed near NYC subway station, suspect flees, police say

A man was stabbed Thursday at a New York City subway station.

The New York Police Department told Gadget Clock the incident occurred at El Train Station on Third Avenue and 14th Street. The victim’s hand and leg were injured.

A man was stabbed Thursday at 14th Street in Manhattan and near 3rd Avenue near El Train Station in New York City, police said.

A man was stabbed Thursday at 14th Street in Manhattan and near 3rd Avenue near El Train Station in New York City, police said.
(Google Maps)

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive, NYPD reported.

The suspect fled the scene and no one was arrested. The motive for the stabbing is not clear.

Thursday’s violence comes amid multiple attacks on the city’s subway system. A woman was stabbed in Washington Heights last week. Authorities say a man asked her for time at 181st Street Station on Line 1 just after midnight on Feb. 10.

Hours later, he allegedly tried to rape a woman on a train at Canal Street station One of the suspects was later arrested.

A day earlier, a 67-year-old man was allegedly approached on a 3-lane platform at the 125th Street station on Linux Avenue. He threw coffee at the victim and snatched a cell phone from her hand, police said.

Authorities released a photo of the suspect.

