Man Stabbed, Shoved to Subway Tracks – Gadget Clock

Man Stabbed, Shoved to Subway Tracks
A 52-year-old man has been hospitalized in unknown condition after he was stabbed twice — once in the back and once in the neck — then pushed onto the subway tracks at the Times Square-42nd Street station Wednesday, police said.
It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the argument.
A knife was recovered from the tracks and the suspect, another man, was taken into custody. Subways in the area experienced some delays as authorities investigated.
No other details were available.
