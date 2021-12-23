World

Man Stabbed, Shoved to Subway Tracks

Man Stabbed, Shoved to Subway Tracks – Gadget Clock
Man Stabbed, Shoved to Subway Tracks – Gadget Clock

Man Stabbed, Shoved to Subway Tracks – Gadget Clock

GettyImages 93190352

A 52-year-old man has been hospitalized in unknown condition after he was stabbed twice — once in the back and once in the neck — then pushed onto the subway tracks at the Times Square-42nd Street station Wednesday, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the argument.

A knife was recovered from the tracks and the suspect, another man, was taken into custody. Subways in the area experienced some delays as authorities investigated.

No other details were available.

