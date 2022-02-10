Man Stabbed Teen On 1 Train In Washington Heights – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 19-year-old woman was stabbed on a subway early Thursday morning and police are searching for the attacker.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on a northbound 1 train near 181st Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights, police said.

According to police, a man walked up to the teen, asked her for the time, then stabbed her and took off.

The victim is expected to be OK.