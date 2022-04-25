Man stabs three, injures eight others in ‘nasty incident’ in England: police



A 33-year-old man stabbed three people and injured several others in the town of Bedworth, about 95 miles northwest of London, on Saturday morning.

The bomber struck shortly after 8 a.m. in the city center.

Police responded and took a 20-year-old man injured in the stabbing to a local hospital for treatment. He was in stable condition on Sunday.

Another man and a woman who were stabbed were also treated at a local hospital, while eight others were slightly injured. Everyone is expected to survive.

One of the victims told the BBC that the suspect woke her by knocking on her front door, then punched her twice and stabbed her in the neck with scissors.

Warwickshire Detective Sergeant Rich Simpkins said in a statement: “This is a tragic incident that has injured many people and I know it will cause great concern to the community.”

“We have one person in our custody and we are not looking for any suspects,” Simpkins said.

Police have arrested a 33-year-old suspect under the Mental Health Act. His identity was not disclosed.