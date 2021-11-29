Man Survives Flight From Guatemala to Miami in Plane’s Landing Gear

The agency said in a statement: “When they try to hide in a confined space like an airplane, they take extreme risks. “The incident is still under investigation.”

The Miami-Dade Police Department, which has a station at the airport, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday.

A 25-second video posted on Instagram on Saturday shows a man standing on the tarmac a few feet from the plane’s wheels. Next to him are two other men in yellow robes, one of whom calls himself “American.” The first man, wearing an unzipped jacket, jeans and black boots, appears dizzy and sitting on the ground. The video then slides in the direction of the aircraft and shows a small compartment inside the aircraft where the wheels and landing gear were resting for the duration of the flight.

Dan Vazquez, who shared the video Only in Dead on his Instagram account, said it was submitted by an employee at the airport who wanted to remain anonymous. Another video from the account shows the man sitting on an asphalt and taking water from airport staff.

According to the American Airlines website, the nonstop flight from Guatemala City to Miami takes about two and a half to three and a quarter hours. Flight tracking website FlightAware.com states that American Airlines uses Boeing 737-800 for flights from Guatemala City to Miami.