World

Man suspected of stealing over $1M of COVID tests

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Man suspected of stealing over M of COVID tests
Written by admin
Man suspected of stealing over M of COVID tests

Man suspected of stealing over $1M of COVID tests

022522 suspect santa ana img2

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KSWB) – Authorities are searching for a California man suspected of rerouting nearly 100 shipments of COVID-19 tests worth more than $1 million from multiple warehouses to his residence, law enforcement said this week.

Police in Santa Ana have identified Carlitos Peralta, a 33-year-old warehouse manager with Covid Clinic, as the suspect. Covid Clinic has seven warehouses across the country “where they store and ship COVID-19 tests to customers such as clinics, pop-up testing sites, schools and hotels,” police said in their advisory.

“Peralta had access to the shipping and delivery system from the various warehouses,” they added.

The suspect rerouted the first shipment on Dec. 30, 2021, and continued to reroute the tests through Feb. 7, according to Sgt. Maria Lopez of the Santa Ana Police Department, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police were tipped off to the activity by supervisors at Covid Clinic, who were alerted by a co-worker of Peralta’s, Sgt. Lopez added.

The estimated value of the stolen tests is approximately $1,000,575, according to police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the wanted man is asked to contact Detective Wilson at (714) 245-8551.

#Man #suspected #stealing #COVID #tests

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Nurses From Downstate Headed to Western NY Amid COVID Surge – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment