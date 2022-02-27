Man wanted for allegedly yelling anti-transgender slurs at teen inside Midtown subway station



NEW YORK – A hate crime at a Midtown subway station is under investigation.

Police are trying to find a man accused of yelling anti-gay and anti-transgender slurs at a teenager inside a Midtown subway station on Feb. 18, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers



It happened just before 8 a.m. Feb. 18 inside the station at 53rd Street and Lexington Avenue.

Investigators say a man yelled anti-gay and anti-transgender slurs at a 17-year-old who was waiting on a southbound train platform.

The man then ran off.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

