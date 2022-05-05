Man wanted for attempting to lure high school girls into his car in Ardsley, Westchester County



ARDSLEY, Westchester County (WABC) — Police in Ardsley are asking residents to keep a lookout for a man who was allegedly trying to lure high school girls into his car.

On Tuesday, at around 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., police say the man tried to offer the girls a ride to the school.

He allegedly told them he was from the Sleepy Hollow area and that he needed help to find the high school.

The incidents happened in the Hartsdale section of the Ardsley School District.

He’s being described as a white man in his 40s with dark hair and a receding hairline.

He was seen driving an older model red/maroon four-door sedan.

The Ardsley Police say they are asking residents to, “keep a lookout for a vehicle and male that match this description.”

If you see an incident similar in nature please call 911, or the Ardsley and Greenburgh police.

