Man wanted in connection with forcible confinement, sexual assault of woman in Edmonton area – Edmonton

Man wanted in connection with forcible confinement, sexual assault of woman in Edmonton area



Police are asking for suggestions as they search for a person wanted in connection with an assault on a woman in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., on Friday.

In a information launch issued late Friday night time, the RCMP mentioned a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 45-yr-previous Jason Trevor Hipson of Fort Saskatchewan.

They mentioned he’s believed to be in Strathcona County however he could have been travelling to Edmonton or a close-by neighborhood Friday night time.

“Hipson shouldn’t be approached as he could also be a hurt to himself or others,” the RCMP mentioned.

Police mentioned they’re investigating after a woman was allegedly confined in a house for about eight hours on Friday. She was reportedly assaulted throughout the ordeal which solely ended when somebody confirmed up on the residence and noticed what was occurring.

The RCMP mentioned they imagine the person behind the assault then left the scene in the woman’s automobile earlier than leaving it in Sherwood Park, Alta., the place Mounties later discovered it.

The sufferer was handled by paramedics after which taken to hospital with what RCMP described as “vital accidents” to her total physique.

Police mentioned Hipson is going through expenses that embrace aggravated assault, sexual assault inflicting bodily hurt, forcible confinement and automobile theft.

The RCMP mentioned its air service and police canine service are aiding with the seek for Hipson.

He’s described as being 5-foot-three and 145 kilos with brown hair and brown eyes

Anybody with data on Hipson’s whereabouts is requested to name the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900. Suggestions will also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or contacting them on-line at http://www.P3Tips.com.