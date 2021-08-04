Man Was Held for More Than 2 Years Over Mistaken Identity, His Lawyer Says

Joshua Sprestersbach, a homeless man in Hawaii, began on May 11, 2017, when a police officer in Honolulu woke him up and arrested him. He had fallen asleep while queuing to enter a shelter for food, but, instead, was sent to an Oahu jail for a crime he did not commit, according to a petition his lawyer filed this week seeking to clear his record.

The officer believed Mr Sprestersbach, now 50, looked like Thomas Castleberry, who was wanted on charges stemming from a drug case in 2006, according to Mr Sprestersbach’s lawyer.

Mr Spresterbach, who believed he was arrested because he violated Honolulu’s ban on sitting or lying on sidewalks, was not wearing ID at the time, and he insisted that he was not Mr. Castleberry and that he did not even know the man, according to the petition. But the authorities did not believe him.

“I don’t understand the accusations,” he later told a psychiatrist, according to the petition. “I just fell asleep.”