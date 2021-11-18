Man Who Fatally Shot Ahmaud Arbery Describes a ‘Life or Death’ Encounter

Travis McMichael, who chased and killed Ahmed Arberry from the outskirts of suburban Georgia, testified in his own defense Wednesday, arguing that pointing a gun at Mr. Arberry was an attempt to “de-escalate” the situation. He said.

“From what I’ve learned in my training, if you take up arms against someone, they usually tell people to back off,” said Mr. McMillan, describing it as “forced compliance.”

Mr McMichael, 35, is one of three white defendants facing murder charges in Mr Arberry’s death. He, along with his father, Gregory McMillan, and his neighbor, William Bryan, are accused of chasing a 25-year-old black man, Mr. Arberry, in two trucks from the Satilla Shores area outside Brunswick. When Travis McMillan got out of his truck, he and Mr. Arberry collided with Mr. McMillan’s shotgun.

Mr McMillan described the encounter as a “life or death” situation and said he suspected Mr Arberry was a thief who was possibly armed. No evidence has been presented that Mr Arberry had a weapon.