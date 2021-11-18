Man Who Fatally Shot Ahmaud Arbery Describes a ‘Life or Death’ Encounter
Travis McMichael, who chased and killed Ahmed Arberry from the outskirts of suburban Georgia, testified in his own defense Wednesday, arguing that pointing a gun at Mr. Arberry was an attempt to “de-escalate” the situation. He said.
“From what I’ve learned in my training, if you take up arms against someone, they usually tell people to back off,” said Mr. McMillan, describing it as “forced compliance.”
Mr McMichael, 35, is one of three white defendants facing murder charges in Mr Arberry’s death. He, along with his father, Gregory McMillan, and his neighbor, William Bryan, are accused of chasing a 25-year-old black man, Mr. Arberry, in two trucks from the Satilla Shores area outside Brunswick. When Travis McMillan got out of his truck, he and Mr. Arberry collided with Mr. McMillan’s shotgun.
Mr McMillan described the encounter as a “life or death” situation and said he suspected Mr Arberry was a thief who was possibly armed. No evidence has been presented that Mr Arberry had a weapon.
Mr McMillan said Mr Arberry was overwhelmed when he finally pulled the trigger.
“I shot again because I was still fighting,” he testified. “He was all over me, he was still on that shotgun and he couldn’t bear it.”
After the third shot, according to the video, Mr. Arberry collapsed.
“I was shocked,” said Mr. McMahon.
He described the encounter as “the most traumatic experience of my life.”
When asked by his lawyer if he had left the house that day with the intention of killing Mr Arberry, he replied, “I didn’t.”
The rescue squad wasn’t called for him, but the men were suspected of carrying out a series of local break-ins on Mr Arberry. He was seen several times in a security camera video of a house under construction nearby.
Mr McMahon described a neighborhood he called a “stable” crime. He said the “usually small-town” community has been left behind by theft and break-ins. Vehicles with his own truck were blown up. He said his pistol and belongings, along with a neighbor’s trailer, were stolen.
“It simply came to our notice then. “Every couple of months, you get to hear something different, something different.”
On the afternoon of 23 February 2020, when Mr. Arbury was seen fleeing the area, he was chased by men – a decision that prosecutors based on trivial assumptions about Mr. Arbury and his presence at Satila Shores.
“He was crazy,” said Mr McMahon. “It simply came to our notice then. Not what I expected. “
He further added: “This man is clearly – something is not right. I think he’s dangerous. “
At the end of his testimony, Mr. McMillan described the moment he learned that Mr. Arberry had died.
“I stood up, I realized I had a gun here, and he was dead, and the police were on the scene,” said Mr McMahon, his voice trailing off as he drew tears. “So I stepped aside and put my shotgun down. After that, it was unclear. ”
Mr McMahon is expected to return to the witness stand on Thursday morning.
