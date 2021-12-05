Man Who Had Omicron Says Friends Also Got Sick After NYC Anime Convention



Nevertheless, the potential for a cluster of cases raises new questions about the country’s ability to detect the virus and the limitations of its contact-tracing efforts, which are different and limited since the onset of the epidemic.

Michael Osterhome, director of the Center for Infectious Diseases Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said he was concerned about the contact-tracing capabilities of health departments across the country, their limited resources and lack of public support. Investigators are also concerned, he said, that the number of cases being tested for the Omicron type is low.

He said, “As we have seen in Minnesota, we will see many cases of Omicron in many places across the country.

Minnesota officials understood the convention attendees had omikron type, they informed the New York City Department of Health. City health officials said they have begun sending text messages and emails to thousands of anime convention attendees, urging them to take the test.

Dr. who oversees the city’s contact tracing program. Ted Long said he is aware of five positive cases so far among New York City residents attending the anime convention. But he said it was not yet known if those people were infected with Omicron or Delta, or whether the meeting was where they fell ill.

“We did not find evidence of widespread coverage of the convention,” Adam Schreier, a spokesman for the New York City Contact Tracing Program, Test and Trace Corps, wrote in an email.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is assisting the Minnesota and New York City health departments in tracking any cases, the spokesman said, but details are still being worked out Saturday morning. CDC disease investigators held a conference call with local health officials on Saturday morning.