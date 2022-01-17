Man who posed as food delivery worker in East Village wanted in deadly shooting, police say

Man who posed as food delivery worker in East Village wanted in deadly capturing, police say



EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) — Police say a person posed as a food delivery worker to enter a constructing in the East Village, the place he shot and killed a person.

Davon Venable, 30, was killed inside his household’s residence on the Lillian Wald Homes on Friday evening.

A police supply says the gunman knocked on the door, which was answered by the sufferer’s father.

The suspect requested if somebody had referred to as for an Uber earlier than pulling out a gun and firing. Police are nonetheless looking for the suspect, who fled on a motorcycle.

