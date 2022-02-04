Man who stands 7 feet tall gets bumped to first class for being too tall for coach



First class is really better.

A man traveling from North Carolina to Georgia discovered that he was too tall to fit on the plane when he boarded the flight. While this meant that he couldn’t take the flight he originally booked, it actually ended up being good news.

Beau Brown, who stands at 7-feet, 1-inch tall, had to switch flights to a different plane, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. On the flight, the airline bumped him up to first class to apologize for the previous plane being too small.

“Traveling is always a huge struggle for me and flying can be seriously uncomfortable,” Brown told SWNS. “When I boarded the plane I’d booked an exit row seat which is usually enough space for me, but on this occasion, I was still too tall to fit. My knees touched the seats in front of me, and I was pinned in, unable to sit down or get up. “

When he told the airplane staff, he says they were “really lovely about it.” After being told he’d have to switch flights, he was also informed that he’d be bumped up to first class.

He continued, “The flight was only 40 minutes, but it was a very comfortable 40 minutes compared to what would have been plain torture. When I flew to Los Angeles last year they couldn’t upgrade me, and my knees had to be out. in the aisle the whole time. My legs were being hit by stewardesses and their carts and people were complaining about me fidgeting and knocking their seats – it was chaos. “

Brown explained that while traveling can be frustrating, he doesn’t mind being tall. He says his entire family is tall and they give him a lot of support. He still does face some struggles, however.

“Before I could afford my own place, renting was a nightmare as I’d be constantly ducking all the time because of the low ceilings,” he said. “Now my condo has specially constructed 12 feet ceilings and lots of space inside so I can fully relax at home in a comfortable environment.”