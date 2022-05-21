Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne named Premier League Player of the Season for second time



Manchester Metropolis midfielder Kevin de Bruyne was named Premier League Player of the Season On Saturday, for the second time in his profession, he turned the fourth participant in league historical past to take action.

De Bruyne defeated Liverpool ahead Mohamed Salah, the league’s high scorer with 22 targets, to win the award for the second time after incomes the honor for the first time in the 2019-20 season.

“Successful this award for the second time is an achievement that I’m actually proud of,” he stated in a press release.

“There are numerous qualities in the Premier League, and it’s a pleasure to be nominated together with so many different nice gamers who’ve had an unbelievable season for their membership.”

De Bruyne thanked his coaches and teammates, saying he couldn’t have gained the award with out them.

“I feel mine Efficiency this season It has been good, and I am glad I used to be capable of contribute with targets and assists all through the season, “he added.

De Bruyne is fifth in the league with 15 targets and 7 assists. He joined soccer greats Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Vidic as the solely participant to win the award greater than as soon as.

Man Metropolis Corridor His fifth Premier League title is over In simply 5 seasons.

With one match left, the staff is just one level forward of Liverpool. Manchester Metropolis will face Aston Villa at 11am on Sunday, whereas Liverpool and Wolverhampton will face one another.