Manchester City’s Phil Foden, family attacked at Kell Brook-Amir Khan fight

17 seconds ago
Manchester City football star Phil Foden and his family were involved in an incident with a group of men at the Manchester Arena on Saturday night for a fight between Kel Brook and Aamir Khan.

It appeared In a video That night, word spread on social media that a man had beaten Foden’s mother. Manchester City condemned the incident and described Foden and his family as “harassing and abusive”.

Phil Foden of Manchester City during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

(AP Photo / John Super)

In a statement to Sky Sports News, the club said: “The club is aware of a video circulating on social media in which Phil Foden and his family have been harassed and abused.”

“We are shocked and appalled by the nature of the abuse and subsequent attacks on a member of Phil’s family. We will continue to provide Phil and his family with all the assistance and support they need.”

Phil Foden of Manchester City praises during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

(AP Photo / John Super)

According to The Guardian, the Foden group believes they are “innocent” in the incident.

Among the Man City players was Foden who took part in the fight after losing 3-2 to Tottenham.

Foden has played 18 games for Manchester City, scoring six goals and three assists in the 2021-22 season.

Manchester City in the first place in the EPL.

Manchester City's Phil Foden smiles during a recovery session after the Champions League win over Sporting Lisbon in Lisbon on February 16, 2022.

(Via Tom Flathers / Manchester City FC Getty Images)

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.


