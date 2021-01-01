Manchester Test controversy: Salman Butt crosses ECB allegations: Salman Butt accuses ECB

Highlights Salman Butt said the England board was not worried about the WTC score

Butt said the ECB went to the ICC for 40 million

Manchester Test insurance is around £ 40 million

The Manchester Test between India and England was canceled due to Kovid cases

New Delhi

Salman Butt has made big allegations against the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The former Pakistan captain says the ECB is embroiled in a dispute with the BCCI over the cancellation of the fifth Test just to recover नुकसान 40 million in losses from insurance. According to Butt, the England board does not care about match scores or world Test victories.

The former Pakistan opener’s statement came after a recent discussion in which he said that the ECB had appealed to the ICC to decide on the canceled Test match against India. The ECB wanted an opinion from the apex body of cricket on what could be the reason for canceling the match.

The ECB is actually concerned about 40 million pounds (about 410 crore Indian rupees). He only deals with the insurance claim and does not even mention the match in his request. Salman Butt

The ECB had earlier said that the hosts should be considered the winners as the Indian team withdrew from the match. However, he later stepped out of it. No final decision has been made on the outcome of the series. If the ICC considers India, the series will be tied at 2-2 otherwise India will win the series 2-1.

Salman Butt shared his opinion on the subject on his YouTube channel. “The ECB is really concerned about दश 40 million (about Rs 410 crore),” he said. He only deals with the insurance claim and does not even mention the match in his request. “If the ICC writes that the match has been canceled due to India’s withdrawal, we will get the insurance money,” he wrote. He doesn’t say, ‘Play matches for God, points are very important. We don’t want to lose this series but make it 2-2. He did not write anything like that.

The ECB wrote in its letter that the Indian player was found to be negative from Kovid-1 and despite this he refused to play in the Manchester Test due to the IPL. Meanwhile, the BCCI has made an offer to the ECB that when the Indian team tours England next year, it will play two more Twenty20 internationals in addition to completing the Tests.

Butt said the matter reached the ICC because the ECB could not negotiate with the BCCI. Butt said it would not be easy for the ICC to decide as both the teams had their own arguments.