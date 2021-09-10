Manchester Test Dinesh Karthik: Dinesh Karthik reveals why India and England Manchester Tests were canceled; Indian players did not sleep until 3 a.m.; The Indian players were very tired, stayed awake till 3pm, Dinesh Karthik made a big revelation

Wicketkeeper-batsman and commentator Dinesh Karthik has made a big revelation about the canceled 5th Test between India and England. He told official broadcaster Sky Sports that the Indian players are tired after the fourth Test. Yogesh Parmar, the only assistant physio among the paramedics, was also hit by a corona. Confused over whether the game would take place, the Indian players could not sleep from 2:30 pm to 3 pm.

Commenting on the series, Dinesh Karthik explained that he had spoken to some Indian players in England and tried to understand why they were reluctant to take the field at Old Trafford in Manchester for the fifth Test against England, which has been postponed. Kovid-1 to was postponed indefinitely.



He said of the whole conversation, ‘I talked to some people (Indian players). After the fourth Test, almost all the players were very tired and had only one physio. But the problem escalated when he (Yogesh Parmar) was also found to be Kovid-19 positive. Most players don’t sleep until 2.30-3 in the morning because they don’t know if they want to get ready for the match.

Covid hit the England Manchester Test against India, breaking the hearts of the fans

It is to be noted that amidst the fears of Kovid-1, the 5th Test between India and England was declared canceled after all the riots. Cricket fans will be disappointed with the end of the thrilling series. The Indian team was leading the series 2-1 and was also a contender for victory in the Manchester Test.

IND vs ENG News: When the England team dropped out of the tour of South Africa, the movie drama lasted for 4 days.