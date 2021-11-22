Manchester United and the Perils of Living in the Past
Leaving Old Trafford that day, the idea that Solskire would emerge unsafe seemed imaginary. He had become something worse than an object of mercy: he had become a punchline. That night, United officials met to discuss how to respond. Somehow, like the man he had appointed, he came to the conclusion: now was not the time to turn back. Solskire survived.
There are many ways to explain Manchester United’s reluctance to accept blindly, with Liverpool simply refusing to recognize that the manager of the world’s largest self-styled club is on his head to recognize this unless he is insulted at home. , But Manchester City sidelined with contempt, and then with polite, courteous and pathetic, polite Watford.
One explanation – the simplest, Okam’s razor – is cool, carefree cynicism: United’s hierarchy appointed Solskjयरr, initially on a series of temporary and then permanent contracts, and avoided making decisions that would be effectively accepted. Error, and as long as the money kept coming in, the club owners didn’t mind who was in charge.
Another, more compassionate version, draws attention to the curious emotions that plague Manchester United: for an organization that acts as a faceless corporate monolith in almost every area of its existence, carves out its history and sells it to anyone who pays. One piece, United thinks with his mind over his head, more often than not.
This was the sentiment when the club renewed their contract last summer after rushing to sign a permanent contract with Solskire after the upswing of his early careers in 2018 and 2019, and second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League.
Solskire is a former player – the legend of a club that announced his departure – and it was he who brought the team back to its peak. Soulsky was even allowed an exit interview, a chance to say goodbye on his own terms, with tears in his eyes.
Maybe that should be the standard practice: managers, even the biggest losers in Watford, are human and should be treated as such. Of course, the affection for Soulsky among United fans made the interview perfectly understandable. However, this is not to say that those who have the hardest noses, will do business unmercifully.
But then United might not have that tough nose, not all the time. The club will be having a lot of fun shaking hands with the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo’s return last summer: his huge Instagram followers, his army of fans, his huge professional profile.
Although Ronaldo looked set to join Manchester City, none of them persuaded Rio Ferdinand and Alex Ferguson and Patrice Evra to mediate. He helped Ed Woodward, the club’s central power broker, intervene. Ronaldo’s talent certainly played a role, as was the status he achieved throughout his years, but also the temptation to bring home a prodigal son who felt he was back where he was.
This, of course, is not the “best in class” behavior United would like to consider. There was little need for prior knowledge on whether this small giant down memory lane could come at the expense of United’s balance of power, and whether Ronaldo could leave the club’s future – Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho – in particular. Shadows
Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, as well as the rest of United’s brilliant talent, did not need any kind of tactical ability to understand that they could not be easily integrated into a cozant system. No serious insights were needed to see if the money would have been better spent on the defensive midfielder. After all, even Solskjयरr knew this.
But then there is the grand irony of modern Manchester United, which sits at the center of the third, and perhaps the most compelling, explanation of how the Solskjयरr experiment lasted so long – the defeat to City and the fall against Liverpool and last season’s Europa League final defeat at home to Tottenham 6-1. Defeat and 4-0 defeat to Everton and all the other bright, burning red flags.
This is a club that has done nothing but win for 20 years. There is a banner at Old Trafford showing the centrality of the club’s final victory: an image in the silhouette of each trophy available to the English soccer team around the slogan “We have all won”. Most of it was collected between 1991 and 2013 when Ferguson transformed Old Trafford into a monument to his own greatness.
It is standard that Manchester United’s current and future iterations should match; In the eight years since Ferguson stood on Old Trafford, the emperor who believes the sun will never set, and assures fans that good times will never end, is the solution.
And yet, for all those victories, there are valuable little clues that anyone at Old Trafford understands how this happened. Solscair spoke several times about restoring United’s tradition, but did not specifically explain what it was.
In it, he joins Ferguson’s long and especially proud list of alumni who tried to follow in his teacher’s footsteps and failed. During Ferguson’s tenure, United had a lot of players who seemed lacking for management: Steve Bruce’s quiet authority, Roy Keane’s inspiring rage, Gary Neville, his brother Phil’s terrible intelligence.
No one survived until the billing. The performance of Ferguson’s former assistants – especially Steve McLaren and Carlos Quiroz – has been good, but there is little evidence of a Ferguson school.
This is not a unique phenomenon – the Liverpool dynasty of the 1970s and 80s did not create a string of managerial titans – but, in the context of the failure of United’s totemic personality to leave.
Since retiring, Ferguson has built a lucrative cottage industry in books on management and leadership. Insulting his genius or his heritage does not mean that he did not impart these lessons to his contemporaries. Some of his former players assimilated it effectively, and according to all available evidence, none of his theoretical superiors did so. Ferguson doesn’t seem to have surpassed anyone at Old Trafford who really understood the inner workings of his winning machine, which could turn his talents into engineers.
It is easy to go into frivolous terminology when listing all the things needed to succeed in modern soccer: a clear vision, a defined philosophy, a coherent structure. Sometimes their importance is undermined; Real Madrid won three Champions League titles in a row because they had the best players. But whether they come by accident or by design, most elite teams have them. Not Manchester United.
Perhaps that’s why club officials can trust Solskire when he says that, given all that has happened against Liverpool, the club is “very close to losing now.” It was not clear what United would be up to in a matter of minutes after the scuffle between Solskjयरr’s team and its biggest rival.
But how did people get accused of deciding whether to hire him or not? They know Manchester United should be great, because they were great under Ferguson, but they don’t know how Ferguson made that great, so they have no way of measuring the club’s current closeness.
Instead, they fall behind on the lone lesson the club learned from Ferguson: Success is in the gift of a great man, and finding that man must restore him to his barn. . They hoped that, with all their hearts, he might be Solskire. He was not. And so now they will go in search of them again, hoping to get closer, even as they go further and further away.
