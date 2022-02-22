Manchester United – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY



Poll shows New Yorkers split on masksThe Siena College poll collected responses on the school mask mandate and indoor mask mandate. 15 minutes ago

New York weather: Rain Starts Rolling InCBS2’s John Elliott has your First Alert forecast. 18 minutes ago

Getting 2 know your UEFA Champions League clubs: Manchester UnitedCBS2 has everything you need to know about the 2022 UEFA champions league round of 16 contenders. 22 minutes ago

New Jersey residents anxious for next steps on lead water linesTens of thousands of New Jersey homeowners may get some unexpected news in the mail Tuesday. As CBS2’s John Dias reports, they will receive notices that pipes carrying water into their homes are made of lead. 24 minutes ago

Man’s frightening encounter with ax wielding suspect in subwayThere’s been a rash of violent incidents underground since Friday. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge speaks with one of the victims who avoid being attacked with an ax. 31 minutes ago

Men Convicted Of Federal Hate Crimes In Ahmaud Arbery KillingThe men were previously sentenced on murder charges. 35 minutes ago

White House responds to Russian ‘invasion’ of separatist regions of UkraineThe world is responding, including President Biden issuing limited sanctions for now with more likely to come. 38 minutes ago

Police: Man impersonated officer to steal $70 worth of gasPolice say it happened at 9 p.m. on Jan. 30 at a gas station at Hamilton Avenue and Centre Street in Brooklyn. 2 hours ago READ Also With Impending Arrival Of $6 Billion In Federal Aid, New York City’s Subway System Is Saved – Gadget Clock

Police: SUV carjacked with child insidePolice say they are searching for a suspect who carjacked an SUV with a child inside. (Credit: NYPD) 3 hours ago

New York weather: Warm but wetCBS2’s Elise Finch has your First Alert forecast. 6 hours ago

Hip Hop awards in the BronxThe annual Element of Hip Hop Awards honors Bronx performers and community leaders who have worked to showcase the music in a positive light. 6 hours ago

Man slashed outside Queens subway stationPolice said it happened after an argument in Elmhurst. 6 hours ago

NJ residents notified about lead pipesThousands of families are expected to receive notifications about their drinking water today. CBS2’s John Dias has the details. 6 hours ago

Wake today for FDNY Firefighter Jesse GerhardThe 33-year-old collapsed and died after suffering a medical episode last week in Queens. 6 hours ago

Driver crashes into scaffolding in ManhattanPolice say the 21-year-old driver hit the gas instead of the brake. 7 hours ago

U.N. holds emergency meeting on crisis in UkraineCBS2’s Kevin Rincon has the latest on the developments overnight. 7 hours ago

First Alert weather: CBS2 11 p.m. forecastCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn is tracking some snow that could hit our area later this week. 13 hours ago

Affordable housing gets a big boost in Brownsville, BrooklynCBS2’s Natalie Duddridge has more on a new $75 million building that has residents giddy. 13 hours ago

2 teens injured after moped collides with car in Glendale, QueensCBS2’s Lisa Rozner has the story. 14 hours ago

Families desperately trying to get loved ones out of UkraineCBS2’s Cory James speaks to immigration attorneys who say it’s a mad scramble right now as Russian invasion fears grow. 14 hours ago READ Also Ida Knudel, 'Angel' for Soviet Jews trying to flee, 90. dies on

Putin sends Russian forces into parts of UkraineCBS2’s Alice Gainer has the story from United Nations headquarters. 14 hours ago

Teens hospitalized after moped collides with car in QueensCBS2’s Lisa Rozner has the story from Glendale. 16 hours ago

Residents pushing back at idea of additional homeless shelters in ChinatownCBS2’s Dana Tyler interviews Jacky Wong, a member of the Concerned Citizens of East Broadway. He represents a coalition of Chinatown residents and business owners concerned about safety. 17 hours ago

Hunt on for suspect in string of Queens burglariesCBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the story. 18 hours ago

#Manchester #United #Breaking #News #Sports #Weather #Traffic