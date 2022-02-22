Manchester United – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY

World

Poll shows New Yorkers split on masksThe Siena College poll collected responses on the school mask mandate and indoor mask mandate.

E8361C55CDC27609AC2E1C7792A125D1

New York weather: Rain Starts Rolling InCBS2’s John Elliott has your First Alert forecast.

Getting 2 know your UEFA Champions League clubs: Manchester UnitedCBS2 has everything you need to know about the 2022 UEFA champions league round of 16 contenders.

F1B1AFECF4DE255C29DB53443C91E78D

New Jersey residents anxious for next steps on lead water linesTens of thousands of New Jersey homeowners may get some unexpected news in the mail Tuesday. As CBS2’s John Dias reports, they will receive notices that pipes carrying water into their homes are made of lead. 

BA0F2104789F31AD46515A7B3C09959B

Man’s frightening encounter with ax wielding suspect in subwayThere’s been a rash of violent incidents underground since Friday. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge speaks with one of the victims who avoid being attacked with an ax.

ADAD79C0EFDB0C266B74623DAFA8E01C

Men Convicted Of Federal Hate Crimes In Ahmaud Arbery KillingThe men were previously sentenced on murder charges.

73941C3B403E1AD61EA52C896DF13D88

White House responds to Russian ‘invasion’ of separatist regions of UkraineThe world is responding, including President Biden issuing limited sanctions for now with more likely to come.

88E72F77AA78E09A27245EA3FBF5E46A 2

Police: Man impersonated officer to steal $70 worth of gasPolice say it happened at 9 p.m. on Jan. 30 at a gas station at Hamilton Avenue and Centre Street in Brooklyn. 

F3A43EFA0002BACE4AADE10B447CD4E5 1

Police: SUV carjacked with child insidePolice say they are searching for a suspect who carjacked an SUV with a child inside. (Credit: NYPD)

51AD57A76F0740C852C45EB4CFA9DE8A

New York weather: Warm but wetCBS2’s Elise Finch has your First Alert forecast.

A92BA2CA9366DFCD24AEF5584E4A939B

Hip Hop awards in the BronxThe annual Element of Hip Hop Awards honors Bronx performers and community leaders who have worked to showcase the music in a positive light.

E4A25E98C7B90A29CBCCED895B6ACC69

Man slashed outside Queens subway stationPolice said it happened after an argument in Elmhurst.

4022736D57B53D1BCB03FED81062AF2A

NJ residents notified about lead pipesThousands of families are expected to receive notifications about their drinking water today. CBS2’s John Dias has the details.

70A3C12346037BFF80C45814D19FF2AE

Wake today for FDNY Firefighter Jesse GerhardThe 33-year-old collapsed and died after suffering a medical episode last week in Queens.

546B7412EC9ACB0E7D5C8C3E1899054B

Driver crashes into scaffolding in ManhattanPolice say the 21-year-old driver hit the gas instead of the brake.

5AE1798505E9AB204791E55096C96D89

U.N. holds emergency meeting on crisis in UkraineCBS2’s Kevin Rincon has the latest on the developments overnight.

9EDE285729AEA72EB2593962C295A123

First Alert weather: CBS2 11 p.m. forecastCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn is tracking some snow that could hit our area later this week.

90FBE5412B4B2E414AC916F140A92E93 7

Affordable housing gets a big boost in Brownsville, BrooklynCBS2’s Natalie Duddridge has more on a new $75 million building that has residents giddy.

6641D2B379679027E966DCA0EB8DBF06

2 teens injured after moped collides with car in Glendale, QueensCBS2’s Lisa Rozner has the story.

0C325E993C6AF6A462183966C08895AD 8

Families desperately trying to get loved ones out of UkraineCBS2’s Cory James speaks to immigration attorneys who say it’s a mad scramble right now as Russian invasion fears grow.

443E3432C5F7814638CD9FCF110F4659

Putin sends Russian forces into parts of UkraineCBS2’s Alice Gainer has the story from United Nations headquarters.

85D3F82272DDC782DF12BD205676F3B1

Teens hospitalized after moped collides with car in QueensCBS2’s Lisa Rozner has the story from Glendale.

32EF35A21CBCE5C29357E541E6481C44 6

Residents pushing back at idea of additional homeless shelters in ChinatownCBS2’s Dana Tyler interviews Jacky Wong, a member of the Concerned Citizens of East Broadway. He represents a coalition of Chinatown residents and business owners concerned about safety.

0E208245DE0D6F9AE1E8E6B527D5E9BA 8

Hunt on for suspect in string of Queens burglariesCBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the story.

READ Also  Another Afghan Provincial Capital Falls to Taliban

