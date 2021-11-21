Manchester United did not do that after the insult from Liverpool. The sight of Manchester City heading for victory at Old Trafford was somewhat tolerated by the club officials and they broke out in a sweat. After each defeat, somehow, Wet Gunnar Solsky, the manager who oversaw both disasters, remained in office.

However, he could not survive the third. Two weeks after the defeat against Manchester City, Solskjयरr promised that his team would respond, using the pitch as fuel for the rest of the season. Instead, one of the most expensive gatherings in the long and glorious history of soccer, his team went to Watford – struggling at the foot of the Premier League, a kind of United team fell apart, without thinking – and plotted to lose, 4-1.

That was the end. A board meeting was called. The decision was made. Solskjयरr, his favorite boy, finally fell off the ropes.