Manchester United Fires Solskjaer After a Loss Too Far
Manchester United did not do that after the insult from Liverpool. The sight of Manchester City heading for victory at Old Trafford was somewhat tolerated by the club officials and they broke out in a sweat. After each defeat, somehow, Wet Gunnar Solsky, the manager who oversaw both disasters, remained in office.
However, he could not survive the third. Two weeks after the defeat against Manchester City, Solskjयरr promised that his team would respond, using the pitch as fuel for the rest of the season. Instead, one of the most expensive gatherings in the long and glorious history of soccer, his team went to Watford – struggling at the foot of the Premier League, a kind of United team fell apart, without thinking – and plotted to lose, 4-1.
That was the end. A board meeting was called. The decision was made. Solskjयरr, his favorite boy, finally fell off the ropes.
“There will always be a legend at Wet Manchester United and we are sorry to hear that we have reached this difficult decision,” the club said in a statement. “While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work they have done over the past three years to rebuild the foundation for long-term success.”
The club’s statement that Solskire’s assistant Michael Carrick – another former United player – would take over on an interim basis, instead praised Solskire, who has been beloved in some quarters for the goals he has scored at United and the role he has played. Won the Champions League in 1999.
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your tireless efforts as manager and our best wishes for the future,” the club said. “His place in the club’s history will always be secured, not only for his story as a player but also as a great man and manager who gave us so many great moments.”
Saturday’s defeat seemed to bring a sudden change in the attitude of the players. United’s team, for the most part, remained firmly behind Solskire: he is good at his charges, and he is. United’s longest-serving goalkeeper after the defeat at Watford David de Gea Admittedly, his team seems to have “no idea how to defend.” He lamented the tendency of his colleagues to give up “easy opportunities, easy goals”.
For the first time, that view also appears to be shared by United’s hierarchy. Soulsky’s managers called a meeting on Saturday evening to discuss best practices. The very existence of the Conclave conveyed this message: Since then, the departure of Solskire has been a major issue.
He could not have been surprised. Solskire returned to Old Trafford almost three years ago, responding to his former team’s crisis sign after Jose Mourinho’s shooting. His career is highly variable: mercurial, compassionately light, and violently erratic, more rigorous.
He restored the team’s morale in contact with the late-stage Mourinho. He made a number of spontaneous, emotional runs in good form and put together a record streak on the road. He sent a team that drove Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League. He reached the final of the Europa League. He finished second (far) away from Manchester City in the Premier League.
But he also failed to get all the talented players at his disposal to a consistent unit. He lost his home game in the low lights of the Premier League on a terrifying clip. He lost in the Europa League final. He could not win the trophy. After a 5-0 defeat to Liverpool last month, he suffered not only anger and pity but also ridicule. He became a rival to his team, A laugh.
Especially in the early days of his tenure, Salisbury got used to Manchester United’s glorious past, a history in which he had played such a turbulent role. He would joke about the club’s tendency to score late goals or make comebacks or make things dramatic. The latemotif might have been annoying for a while, but there was nothing wrong if Solskire wasn’t honest.
He preserved the history of United. He passionately felt that it was his job to ensure that the team’s repetition lived up to the standards set by his predecessors. He may have some complaints, that his term of office has expired after a month in which it has become abundantly, painfully clear how far he has gone from that level.
In a way, his departure confirms his belief in the importance of United’s history. To endure three insults, Liverpool and Manchester City and Watford, Manchester United would have betrayed how they view themselves, how they view Salzczeir. To be true to what the club is, United had no choice but to part with the man who saw it as his job to maintain the standard.
