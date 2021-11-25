Manchester United Picks Ralf Rangnick as Interim Manager
Ralph Rangnik, the sculptor of RB Leipzig’s rise and known as the man of modern German soccer, has reached the highest-profile position of his career, albeit on a temporary basis: Ranginik, 63, is expected to be appointed manager of Manchester United, perhaps today.
After three turbulent, emotional years, United finally parted ways with wet Gunnar Solskir on Sunday, less than 24 hours after his side suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford. The loss comes just weeks after Solskier’s side, which had been strengthened in the summer by the likes of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, were instantly insulted at home by both Liverpool and Manchester City.
Michael Carrick, a member of Salisco’s coaching staff and a well-rounded player like him in his decade-long playing career at the club, claimed responsibility for United’s Champions League victory at Villarreal on Tuesday, but team officials made it clear his visit would be brief.
Following the dismissal of Solskjयरr, United decided that the best course of action was to appoint an experienced interim manager – leading the club to the end of the season – and consider a long-term replacement for Solskjr. The club appeared to be working on the argument that there would be a boom of candidates for the permanent post in the summer.
While Ajax’s Eric Ten Hague and Mauricio Pochettino were the most likely contenders for the full-time role, United considered a variety of coaches immediately available for the caretaker position, which went to Ranginik. Former Borussia Dortmund’s Lucian Favre and Lille, along with French champion Rudy Garcia, were also considered.
It was Ranganik who quickly emerged as the leading runner. He has spent the last decade building and redesigning the club’s Red Bull network, taking positions at both Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig. He helped transform former players into regular and later the most consistent clubs in the Champions League in Germany.
He became famous, however, by guiding Hoffenheim – a team with little or no history, based in the village of Sinsheim – from the bottom of the German soccer to the Bundesliga, and by teaching and playing an intense, fast-paced style of soccer that formed the theoretical basis for the likes of Jगेrgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel. Did. For many, Rangnik is the godfather of the German pressing game that now occupies the highest level of European soccer.
He left the Red Bull group last summer and set up his own consulting company with his longtime friend and confidant Lars Cornetka. The company had hired a handful of clients, including Locomotive Moscow – hoping to use Rangnik’s experience and his club-building skills.
Those teams have agreed that they will put the project on hold while Ranginik takes over at United. His managerial role will remain until the end of the season. He will then take on the role of advisor to United when the new manager arrives.
