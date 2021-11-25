Ralph Rangnik, the sculptor of RB Leipzig’s rise and known as the man of modern German soccer, has reached the highest-profile position of his career, albeit on a temporary basis: Ranginik, 63, is expected to be appointed manager of Manchester United, perhaps today.

After three turbulent, emotional years, United finally parted ways with wet Gunnar Solskir on Sunday, less than 24 hours after his side suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford. The loss comes just weeks after Solskier’s side, which had been strengthened in the summer by the likes of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, were instantly insulted at home by both Liverpool and Manchester City.

Michael Carrick, a member of Salisco’s coaching staff and a well-rounded player like him in his decade-long playing career at the club, claimed responsibility for United’s Champions League victory at Villarreal on Tuesday, but team officials made it clear his visit would be brief.

Following the dismissal of Solskjयरr, United decided that the best course of action was to appoint an experienced interim manager – leading the club to the end of the season – and consider a long-term replacement for Solskjr. The club appeared to be working on the argument that there would be a boom of candidates for the permanent post in the summer.