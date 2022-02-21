Manchester United sinks Leeds in EPL



Anthony Elanga pressed his finger to his lips as he enjoyed scoring Manchester United’s fourth goal. Leeds fans have not been silenced in any way though.

There is no possibility. When they waited 19 years to see their toughest opponent on Eland Road in the Premier League, initially due to deportation and then epidemic control over the fans.

With two goals in 24 seconds to wipe out United’s lead on Sunday, it is not time for them to come back from under two goals already.

In the end, though, the tide goes back for United to win a six-goal thriller on a wet pitch. Fred and Elanga won 4–2 and kept United in fourth place.

“The atmosphere was great,” said United manager Ralph Rangnik. “Sometimes we had to cool things down on the pitch.”

Leeds have yet to avoid a return to the Premier League after a 16-year exile, fearing it could end after two seasons. Marcelo Bielsa separated the team from the relegation zone by just five points.

Leeds needs to reassert its Premier League status by investing in a stadium that has seen little investment since it was expelled from the world’s richest league in 2004.

The last season before the start of the Premier League has seen a slight change in parts since the 1992 title win over Leeds United.

Time has not diminished the intensity of their rivals who are geographically isolated by Mount Penain and less than an hour on the roads of north-west England.

Songs are still being heard about the Munich plane crash that killed eight United players in 1958.

After United captain Harry Maguire headed in the opener from Luke Shaw’s corner in the 34th minute and then celebrated in front of home fans, objects were rained down on the United players.

Towards the end of the first half, the game ended when Bruno Fernandez made another header in the fifth minute of stoppage time from Jadon Sanchore’s cross.

The intensity of rainfall increases at half time. Water splashed from the turf as the players passed the ball back.

Soon, United was no longer on the coast.

With 24 seconds left to play for Leeds, the touring goal, like the weather, started with an unexpected goal for David de Gea.

Rodrigo was seen sending a cross from the left but the ball went out of reach of the goalkeeper and into the post in the 53rd minute.

For the first time since Harry Cowell’s victory in September 2002, fans on Eland Road have witnessed a Premier League goal against United.

After the celebration soaked, home fans did not have to wait long to see another. Dan James went to the far post where Rafinha slipped in front of Shaw and pushed the ball over the line.

Leeds survived a VAR review for a possible foul on Fernandez in the build-up to his recovery.

United were relieving until the 70th team’s brilliant goal got the lead back. It started with Fernandez grabbing his own half and running through the competition without giving the ball to Ronaldo.

Fred received a pass from the Portuguese before throwing the ball to Sancho. A run in the penalty area gave England international time to pass back to Fred, and the Brazilian beat Messlier at his nearest post.

The worst exaggeration of this traditional rivalry was evident in the celebration as Elanga was hit by an object.

But another comeback was outside Leeds as United’s quality pushed the game away. Fernandez flicked the ball over Pascal Struijk before passing Elanga to apply the finishing touch to complete a thrilling match.

“It was old school,” Maguire said. “There were a lot of tackles. I’m sure it was nice to see but thanks to that we got to the top.”

