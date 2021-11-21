Manchin and Sinema Find Financial Support From G.O.P. Donors
WASHINGTON – In the summer, working to push back President Biden’s domestic agenda, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III traveled to the $ 18 million castle in Dallas to raise funds that attracted Republicans and corporate donors who rejoiced at his efforts. .
In September, Arizona Senator Kirsten Cinema, who along with Mr. Manchin was a major stumbling block in the White House’s efforts to pass a social and climate policy package, stopped the same house from raising money from such donors. The treasure of her campaign.
Democrats, both Ms. Cinema and Mr. Chinchin, nominated Mr. While the left has fired for its efforts to shrink and shape Biden’s proposals, it has attracted growing financial support from conservative-leaning donors and business executives. How can party affiliation be secondary to special interests and ideological motivations when claims are high?
Ms. Cinema is gaining more financial support from Wall Street and the right-wing constituency to oppose raising personal and corporate income tax rates. Mr. Chinchin has attracted new Republican-leaning donors as he fights against his own party to reduce the size of Mr. Biden’s legislation and limit new social welfare elements.
It is not uncommon for good political activists and business interests to spread cash across the party. Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney collected a handful of checks from major Democratic donors this year as she compared former President Donald J. Defended Trump’s party leadership.
But the cash flow outside the normal democratic channel for Ms. Cinema and Mr. Chinchin’s campaign is different because many donors don’t have much history. Financial support is also significant for how closely they relate to power over a single piece of legislation, whose fate largely depends on the two senators as their party cannot afford to lose any of the equally divided votes. Senate.
Their influence has gone deep. The Domestic Policy Bill, which will expand social security networks and efforts to combat climate change, began at 3.5 trillion and was largely funded by Mr. Manchin’s urging – reduced to about $ 2 trillion; The version passed by the House on Friday could be shortened by the Senate. The new spending measures were originally provided by tax-rate increases on the wealthy and corporations – a component of the plan that had to be rewritten due to Ms. Cinema’s opposition.
This month, billionaire Wall Street investor Kenneth G. Langon, a longtime Republican megadoner who previously served as Mr. Not contributing to Manchin, he effectively praised him for his “courage and perseverance” and promised to throw out “I am one of the biggest fundraisers.” It is never for him. “
In a statement to the New York Times, Mr. Langon, who has given millions of dollars in federal political donations to Republicans, said: “My political contribution has always been to support candidates who are willing to stand. In principle, though, that means disrespecting their own party or the press. “
Billionaire Republican donor Stanley S. Hubbard wrote the first check to Ms. Cinema in September, and said that because of her efforts to trim the Democrats’ agenda, I intend to do the same for Mr. Cinchin. “They’re two good people – Manchin and Cinema – and I think we need more people in the Democratic Party,” he said.
Cash has also been poured in for Mr Manchin and Ms Cinema from political action committees and donors from the finance and pharmaceutical industries, who initially opposed proposals included in the domestic policy bill, which helped lawmakers make changes to Medicare. The tax rate goes up.
John Labombard, a spokeswoman for Ms. Cinema, denied any involvement in the campaign’s cash-strapped approach to policy-making. She was a key negotiator on the bilateral infrastructure agreement signed by Mr Biden last week, and while in the Senate she has positioned herself as an ideologically flexible centralist who is willing to help her party represent the purple state.
“Senator Cinema makes decisions based on one idea: what’s best for Arizona,” Mr. Labombard said.
Mr. Manchin’s office did not respond to a request for comment. But he has long expressed concern that if legislation does not bring it back to the level it wants, it could widen the budget deficit and push up inflation.
The lawmakers share a campaign finance adviser who helped organize a fundraising swing from Texas for both MPs who raise cash from Republican donors, as well as a domestic policy bill with business lobbying groups raising funds for Ms. Cinema in Washington in late September.
Senator Nelson Peltz, a billionaire investor who a few months ago brought a group of Republican-heavy executives to Washington for a luncheon with Mr. Chinchin, said: .For that. “
Mr Peltz, who made the donation to Mr Manchin in 2017, did not give it to Ms Cinema, but said she had requested a meeting, which would take place in a few weeks.
Mr. Individual donors like Pelts, who have donated nearly three times as much to Republicans at the federal level as Democrats over the past few years, have offered two Democratic senators a way to restore their campaign coffers – both standing for re-election in 2024. Not likely to receive an enthusiastic welcome.
While Ms. Chinin is on her party’s right to litmus-testing issues such as abortion rights and fossil fuels, Ms. Cinema began her political career as a liberal activist before moving to the center. One Wall Street executives joked that in her industry, Ms. Cinema – who as a young politician likened political donations to “bribery” – is now referred to as “St. Cinema” to oppose Mr Biden’s proposed taxes on the rich. (However, she did support a 15 percent corporate minimum tax and other revenue-raising measures that would help pay for Mr. Biden’s statement costs.)
Progressives are less interesting and have accused both senators of undermining their party’s agenda on the basis of special interests.
Wealthy liberals recently began laying the groundwork for a primary challenge to Ms. Cinema in 2024, and the liberal group Demand Progress wrote in a petition that “a small group of right-wing Democrats are backed by corporate cash, including those trying to destroy Manchin and Kirsten Cinema.” . Biden’s agenda for the Legislative Assembly.
This year, Mr. Manchin and Ms. Cinema have received donations from major Republican donors who have never given them before, including Cleveland Browns football team owner James A. Haslam III and Dallas real estate developer Harlan Crowe. He is close to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Several other major Republican donors who support Trump have also written their first checks to Mr. Chinchin in recent months. That includes Oklahoma oil and gas billionaire Harold Hamm, who pushed the former president to deregulate the energy industry; Dallas-based lobbyist and investor Roy W. Bailey, who helped raise funds for Mr. Trump’s inauguration and for the pro-Trump nonprofit group; And banker Andrew Beal, who donated a total of $ 3 million to the Super PAC, which has supported Mr. Trump over the past year since 2018.
Officials at Goldman Sachs, along with the firm’s chairman John Waldron, came together to donate thousands of dollars to Ms. Cinema in the spring and summer. In July, she visited and greeted the office of the Blackstone Group, which had a major Republican donor; Some Blackstone employees donated at the same time. A handful of employees at investment firm Apollo Global Management, Mark J. Rowan, chief executive officer and chief Republican candidate and chief donor for the cause, donated to Ms. Cinema in late September. Donations for her.
G. Brent Ryan, a Republican donor who met Mr. Dallas in Dallas. Raising funds for Manchin and Ms. Cinema, the senators said they are “out of their party, but I believe they are right.”
Mr Ryan had not previously donated to Ms Cinema and had not donated to fundraisers earlier this year, although he did donate मंच 1,000 to Mr Manchin’s 2018 re-election campaign.
The website of Mr Ryan’s tax advisory firm says it works to “free our customers from the burden of overtax”.
The company’s lobbyists have been monitoring the debate in Congress on the tax implications of the domestic policy bill, according to the disclosure filing. Mr Ryan, who said in an email that the measure would “make a bad tax code worse and destroy economic growth”, had ties to Republicans who have helped oppose it.
During his 2016 presidential campaign, he advised Mr. Trump on tax policy. Mr. Jeff Miller, one of the partners in Ryan’s tax advisory firm, is a close political adviser to corporate lobbyist and California representative Kevin McCarthy, a House Republican leader.
Min. Miller, who is a top Republican fund-raiser, said Mr. Cinema and Mr. Helped Mr. Ryan’s team reach out to people who could help raise funds for Manchin. And Mr. Miller’s wife donated to the Ms. Cinema campaign.
In the days surrounding the fundraiser at his home, Mr. Ryan, his staff, his company’s Political Action Committee, and a relative’s law firm all contributed about $ 80,000 to Ms. Cinema’s campaign and more than 5 115,000 to Mr. Chinchin’s campaign.
The $ 2.6 million raised by Ms. Cinema’s campaign in the first nine months of this year was more than the $ 3.3 million she raised during the same period last year, compared to the $ 3.3 million 14 times raised by Ms. Chinchin’s campaign. How much he traveled at the end of September last year.
Overall, Ms. Cinema’s campaign received about 1 6.1 million in donations from early 2019 to the end of September, and बँ 4.5 million in bank deposits with three years to go before Arizona voters. Mr. Manchin’s campaign raised about 3.8 million, with 5.4 million in hand.
Kenneth P. Vogel Report from Washington, and Kate Kelly From New York. Jonathan Weizmann Contributed to the report.
