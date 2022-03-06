Manchin supports leaving Ukraine no-fly zone an option, banning Russian oil imports despite soaring inflation



Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va. On Sunday, he said he believed the option of declaring a no-fly zone over Ukraine should not be removed from the table, a move that NATO allies have so far avoided despite repeated requests from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Because of the risk of a larger conflict with Russia.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called a conference with a bipartisan group of more than 280 congressional lawmakers, including Manchin.

“It was unrealistic for a man to be in the front row,” Manchin said of Sunday’s call on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” . Basically just help me, I’ll fight my own fight, just give me the tools to do it. And it is wrong for us to hesitate or to hesitate for anyone in the free world. And he said that. He said the collapse of Ukraine could lead to the collapse of Europe.

“Do you support no-fly zone?” Host Chuck Todd asked, noting that doing so could lead to a wider conflict.

“This is not the war of the Russian people, this is the war of Putin,” Manchin said. “But we may not be able to use things to remove something from the table because we have already removed them from the table. It is wrong. I will not take anything from the table, but I am very clear that we are going to support. The Ukrainian people, the President of Ukraine, his government.” Humanly as much as possible. Zone. We need planes, and we can fly on our own, and we have borders. “

Zelensky again called for a no-fly zone over Ukraine on Sunday when eight missiles struck the town of Vinistia, far from the frontline in western-central Ukraine.

Manchin, chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, also said he would support sanctions on Russian oil and gas, despite the fact that inflation has already pushed gas prices above $ 4.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Sunday that the United States was considering imposing sanctions on Russian oil imports “in coordination” with European and NATO allies in a bilateral call for a complete embargo.

“The people of my state of West Virginia believe that it is foolish for us to buy goods and to make profits and pay Putin to be able to use it against the Ukrainian people,” he said. “We have the energy. We have the resources here. And we have the technology. We don’t have to suffer any more than the American people are now suffering from inflation.”

“Now look at gas $ 4 – it’s not because of this. Inflation has already destroyed it,” he said. “Basically we’re going to say we’re going to sit down again now because we’re afraid it’s going to go up a bit more? It could go up anyway, and we haven’t done anything. “We’re going to produce oil, we’re going to produce natural gas, we’re going to build pipelines. We’re stuck. We can’t do anything from an energy standpoint.”

Manchin said in his state of West Virginia that the Mountain Valley pipeline, which could bring 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas to market a day, is 95% complete but the project has repeatedly stalled.

“The thing that worries me every day is inflation. It’s affecting every West Virginian, every American I know,” Manchin said. “Basically supporting Ukraine and defending freedom and democracy around the world because if we don’t stop it it will spread.